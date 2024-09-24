Rams Defenders Lead NFL Rookies in Important Stat

The Rams' top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft rank first and second among rookies in pressures through the first three weeks of the season.



🥇 Braden Fiske, @RamsNFL (12)

🥈 Jared Verse, @RamsNFL (11)

🥉 Laiatu Latu, @Colts (10) pic.twitter.com/1d82ctgAWe