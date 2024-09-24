Rams Defenders Lead NFL Rookies in Important Stat
Los Angeles Rams first and second-round picks Jared Verse and Braden Fiske lead all NFL rookies in pressures on the quarterback through the first three weeks of the 2024 season. Through the first three games, Fiske leads all rookies with 12 pressures, while Verse is second with 11 pressures, via Next Gen Stats.
After Fiske and Verse, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu, the first defensive player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, ranks third with 10 pressures. Dallas Cowboys rookie Marshawn Kneeland is fourth, and Seattle Seahawks' Byron Murphy II ranks fifth among rookies in pressures on quarterbacks.
Verse and Fiske were the Rams' first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, selected to help build up a young Rams defensive line. Following the retirement of future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald in March, the Rams needed more help along their line.
The Rams drafted Verse No. 19 overall with their first first-round pick since 2016, selecting him out of Florida State. In the second round, the Rams traded up to draft Verse's Florida State teammate in Fiske.
Both Verse and Fiske were productive players in college, combining for 15 sacks during their final season with the Seminoles. Their college production has already translated to the NFL, with the duo helping the Rams pressure opposing quarterbacks.
The Rams sacked the San Francisco 49ers just once in Week 3, but their pressure on quarterback Brock Purdy contributed to the Rams' comeback win. Late in the fourth quarter, the 49ers faced a 3rd-and-8 from the Rams' 41-yard lineup by a touchdown over Los Angeles.
When the ball was snapped, Verse immediately gained push on 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz, forcing him back in the direction of Purdy. Verse was unable to get the sack, but his pressure forced Purdy to escape out of the pocket and scramble out of the backfield rather than keep his eyes downfield.
Purdy ended up rushing for a few yards, but the initial pressure from Verse helped prevent a possible conversion or a bigger gain from the 49ers. The 49ers attempted a field goal, and missed, keeping the Rams within one score.
These pressures from Verse and Fiske late in the game proved significant in the Rams earning the win, and avoiding an 0-3 start. The rookies will get their next chance to disrupt the pocket against the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams on Sunday.
More Rams:
Rams Matthew Stafford Credited With Increasing Popularity of Guardian Cap
Rams HC Sean McVay Offers Update on Cooper Kupp's Availability For Week 4