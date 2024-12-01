Rams Facing Dire Situation Against Saints
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a disastrous Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and while the Eagles are a terrific team themselves, the Rams can't afford many more losses.
Los Angeles fell to 5-6 with the defeat to Philadelphia, which is not exactly an enviable position with just six games remaining in the regular season.
Luckily for the Rams, the NFC West is not exactly a division of stalwarts, so they are just one game out of first place. However, they need to jump two teams: the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, who are both 6-5.
This is why Los Angeles absolutely cannot dare to lose against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Saints are 4-7. They are missing their top weapon in wide receiver Chris Olave. They are not a very good football team.
Then look at the Rams' schedule after facing New Orleans. They have the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, and afterward, they will head on the road for games against the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.
The Bills are 9-2 and may very well be the best team in the AFC. Los Angeles already beat the 49ers in Hollywood earlier in the season. It's tough to sweep a division rival, and San Francisco will be every bit as desperate as the Rams. The Jets may be 3-8, but they are still dangerous.
Los Angeles will then proceed to close out the regular season with meetings against the Cardinals and Seahawks. Yes, both games will be at home, but those are still two tough divisional opponents.
The Saints game may actually be the easiest matchup remaining on the Rams' schedule. If they lose, they fall to 5-7, and they are looking at probably having to go 4-1—at worst—the rest of the way in order to make the playoffs.
Los Angeles has gone 4-2 since starting the season 1-4. When healthy, the Rams are a solid football team. With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp both back on the field, there is no reason why Los Angeles should lose this game on Sunday afternoon.
If the Rams are able to beat the Saints, they will put themselves in a rather solid position moving forward. Lose, and making the playoffs may be an exercise in futility.
