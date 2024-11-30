Rams' Turner Breaks Down Team Mentality Ahead of Saints
The Los Angeles Ram's fate of playoff hopes still hangs in the balance, but the team still holds a lot of control over their own destiny. Going into the back stretch of the NFL season, with the divisional race still wide open and a playoff spot still in reach, the Rams are not ready to back down yet.
Ram's second-year defensive tackle Kobie Turner has been a strong piece to the Rams' defense all season long. Turner is one of the young core members that fans talk about on social media when discussing the Rams' young defensive core, and he doesn't believe the team is ready to drop out of the race yet.
"We haven't played any football that is what we play. We haven't played a consistent game from the first quarter to the fourth quarter, offense to defense," Turner said. "I think we are longing to put one of those games together."
The Rams have been an inconsistent team in both portions of their game, but when they walked out victorious, the gameplay was more fluent. Turner believes the squad learns from each game, win or loss.
"If you are not learning, if you are not learning, you know the other team is learning, so it is about whose going to gain that extra edge," Turner said. "Coming off of the recent loss, there are a lot of glaring things that we were able to see and make corrections."
The Rams have a matchup that could favor them against the New Orleans Saints, given the track record of their season. But the Rams know that the Saints still have talented members on offense and defense that the Ram's defensive core, and Turner, have to find a play to stop them.
"They're special. I know they have a couple of injuries going down at wide receiver, but really, everything starts with 41 (Alvin Kamara)," Turner said. "He is able to find all of the small creases against defensive linemen. I think going up against Saquon (Barkley) last week prepares you for a guy like Kamara."
The Rams and Saints meet for the first time this year, with the last meeting between the two going to the Rams, can they make it two straight, or will New Orleans push LA back to two games under the .500 mark?
