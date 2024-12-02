Rams' Hated Rival Slapped With Brutal Reality Check
The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises this season, as they entered play in Week 13 holding a share of first place in the NFC West.
But the Cardinals are beginning to show their cracks.
After losing to the Seattle Seahawks to fall out of sole possession of first place in Week 12, Arizona choked away a major opportunity on Sunday, blowing a 19-6 lead in a 23-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Cardinals took a 13-point lead on a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter. From that point moving forward, they were outscored 17-3, with the Vikings grabbing the lead for a good on an Aaron Jones touchdown catch with 1:13 remaining.
As a result, Arizona fell to 6-6, and it's beginning to look like the Cardinals' Cinderella run is coming to a swift end.
Kyler Murray threw a couple of interceptions in the loss, giving him three picks over the last two weeks after he went three straight games without throwing one.
Meanwhile, Sam Darnold—who is beginning to rediscover his mojo—lit up Arizona for 235 yards anda pair of touchdowns.
It seems like the pressure is finally starting to get to the Cardinals, who most had projected to finish last in the NFC West this season.
Arizona is talented, sure, but it is demonstrating that it is not quite ready for the moment, and with the Los Angeles Rams' win over the New Orleans Saints, the Rams have now drawn even with Arizona.
The Cardinals absolutely hammered Los Angeles earlier in the season, but that was when the Rams were dealing with a plethora of injuries.
Well, Los Angeles is healthier now, and it has gone 5-2 since its 1-4 start. The Rams will face Arizona again—this time at home—in Week 17, and you kind of get the feeling that they will be much more prepared for the second meeting.
The Cardinals were a fun story for a while, but now, it appears that they have been smacked with a pretty hefty reality check.
Arizona will face the Seahawks again next Sunday.
