BREAKING: Rams Have Changes in Latest Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) gear up for another must-win game on the road this Sunday as they get ready to stack up against the New York Jets (4-10) and have released their latest injury report following Thursday's practice. There is one major change to keep an eye on.
Starting tight end Tyler Higbee (knee/illness) did not practice at all on Thursday after being a full participant on Wednesday and all of last week. He was held out of last week's divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers and his absence from the practice field definitely raises some questions.
Higbee is still working back from his nasty knee injury that he suffered at the end of last season and has carried over into a majority of this year. It may have been just a rest day, but no Higbee in practice is a concern as the Rams hope to get their top tight end back in the lineup.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was not asked in his Thursday's media availability regarding the reasoning for keeping Higbee out of practice, but the illness status was recently added today. A stomach bug or some sort of outside reason besides his knee may have kept him off the field.
The status of Higbee will continue to be monitored as he will have one more day to potentially practice and by the early weekend, a decision will be made if he plays or not. So far this week, it has seemed like he will play, but it is never a certainty, especially in the NFL.
There is good news from the Rams as cornerback Cobie Durant (chest) was practiced in full on Thursday and is looking in the right direction to play on Sunday against the Jets. Durant is a key piece to that defensive secondary and was missed last week as he was sidelined.
The three other pass catchers maintain the same status as backup tight end Davis Allen, receivers Jordan Whittington, and Demarcus Robinson were all full participants in practice for a second-straight day. All three guys are dealing with a shoulder injury, but nothing too serious at the moment.
