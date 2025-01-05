How Kamren Kinchens Has Been An Impactful Addition to Rams' Playoff Push
The Los Angeles Rams have a stacked rookie class that has assisted the team in some of their biggest wins of the season. On both the offensive side and the defensive side of the balls, the team is backed by some young, scrappy players.
Rams safety Kamren Kinchens is a part of this group. A first-year player coming from the University of Miami, Kinchens has been a vital part of the Rams’ secondary, making some clutch plays in his time on the field.
“You could say, ‘What’s this guy about? What does the tape tell me what this guy is about?’ He’s competitive. He’s tough,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said about Kinchens in a press conference.
According to Los Angeles Rams PR, Kinchens recorded his fourth interception this season against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, officially tying for the team lead alongside fellow Rams rookie safety Jaylen McCollough.
Kinchens joining McCullough marked the first time the Rams have had multiple rookies with at least four interceptions since 1949.
Half of Kinchens’ interceptions came from one game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 in an overtime win.
Kinchens had a unique journey coming onto the Rams — although he started getting time in the first couple of weeks, fans began to see less and less of him as the weeks went on. Rams safety Kamren Curl eventually got an injury, leading Kinchens to rejoin the Rams’ rotation of safeties.
According to Kinchens and Rams coaches, Kinchens worked hard after seeing his playing time go down, and his performances after the change in lineup showed his payoff from practice.
“He’s continuing to get an understanding. He’s got great range and great athleticism, but he’s continuing to get an understanding of, where do I fit within these coverage contours? Where are people trying to attack me? I thought he really made his presence felt throughout the course of the game and the confidence is continuing to grow as he’s getting reps,” said McVay.
Kinchens is still new to the league but the contributions he has made so far have been that of a seasoned professional.
“He’s getting more and more confident,” McVay added. “He’s getting a bunch of reps in practice. A lot of that practice, performance and preparation is starting to equal game reality for these young cats. It’s cool to see.”
