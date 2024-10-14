Rams HC Sean McVay Reveals Massive Update on Cooper Kupp Returning
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will have a workout on Monday to decide if he can practice this week and return to the Rams for their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Kupp is not practicing Monday, but working out with vice president of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott to figure out if he is ready to return to practice and the game this week.
Kupp is dealing with an ankle sprain that he sustained in the Rams' 41-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp hurt his ankle during the second quarter and has not played in each of the Rams' last three games before the team went on their bye.
“Today will be a big day for guys like Cooper Kupp. We’ll see how he’s doing," McVay said Monday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. "He’s making good progress. ... There is a possibility he could be ready this week. There’s also a possibility that he might not be ready.”
McVay and the Rams have optimistically targeted a return for Kupp in Week 7 previously, but have not guaranteed when he will be back.
"Talking with him earlier today, he's feeling good, he's feeling optimistic," McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "But he's also very aware of what that looks like to be ready to roll and to maybe not quite be there yet. So today will be a big day."
Before suffering his injury, Kupp caught 18 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown this season. The Rams opted to not place Kupp on IR, but if he does not return Sunday, he will miss four games anyway.
McVay added that the Rams are not expecting for wide receiver Puka Nacua to return from injury to practice this week. Nacua, the Rams' leading receiver during the 2023 season, has been on IR since re-aggravating a knee injury in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
The Rams will have quarterback Matthew Stafford available though. Stafford previously dealt with soreness in his back, but will not miss any time according to McVay.
More Rams:
Rams News: Dynamic RB Kyren Williams in Top 3 of Important NFL Stat
Rams' Matthew Stafford is Trying Hand at TV Analyst With Team on Bye