Rams' HC Sean McVay's Coaching Tree Continues to Grow
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is the youngest coach to be hired in National Football League history. Yet, because of his success as a young head coach, McVay is so respected around the NFL that he and his coaching staff have helped produce numerous head coaches.
Most of these coaches have gone on to be successful in the lead role and another coach who was once a part of McVay's coaching staff in Los Angeles has become a head coach.
After helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get the most out of veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield, many around the league considered new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen as one of the best coaching candidates available.
Still, Coen is ready to take on one of the most challenging coaching situations in the National Football League. At his introductory press conference, Coen credited his father and many seasons working closely with McVay with helping him develop into a head coach.
“It starts off with [Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay]," Coen said. "My dad right here, in terms of the mindset, he was a playcaller; he was an offensive designer. And he always instilled the players-over-plays mentality.
"And, yeah, I think getting to the Rams and with Sean, that was where I learned truly the game, I think, in a lot of ways. Where I got my, if you will, Ph.D. in coaching and learned at a different level. To be around him, the [former L.A. Rams offensive coordinator and current Minnesota Vikings head coach] Kevin O'Connells, the [former L.A. Rams assistant and current Bengals head coach] Zac Taylors, those guys, the [former L.A. Rams offensive coordinator and current Green Bay Packers head coach] Matt LaFleurs, to be around them to see how they operated, this is the way I would like to do things. You're always going to have your own twist on it. But I'm proud to say I'm in the Sean McVay tree."
Coen spent many years off-and-on with McVay and the Rams, in multiple positions. Coen noted how much he learned from McVay during their time together.
"I think the vulnerability to be honest with yourself when you do make mistakes, being able to own up to them, to be able to move on," Coen said. "If we can all be honest with each other in this building, we'll be able to grow. I think that's the first thing, the ownership. The ownership is not just in the good times; it's truly in the adverse times. And how do we handle success while also being able to handle adversity -- those are things I learned from Sean [McVay]. We had to learn some -- we had a difficult season in 2022. That formed us. That changed us. We've talked about that year and how difficult that was, but we're better from it. So those experiences, that ultimately helps mold who you are, what you're made of, and I hope to be able to bring that here as well.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE