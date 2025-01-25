What Sean McVay Envisions for the Rams' Offense Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams battled adversity to come up just short of playing in this season's NFC Championship. This season, the Rams' offense still had the potential to explode at any moment, but the unit undoubtedly had its issues and deficiencies throughout the season.
Those issues and deficiencies were painfully evident in their losses to the Philadelphia Eagles this season. While the Rams' young defense helped guide the team to the playoffs, the Rams are better when their offense leads the way, and the defense does the rest.
Los Angeles enters the offseason needing to decide on numerous players for their offense, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Still, the Rams have many more things to figure out than just that.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted what he hopes to see from the offense next season.
“I think the biggest thing is there would be a little bit more versatility," McVay said. "The easy answer is to complain about the injuries that we had that threw off the continuity and while that might be true, you can't allow that to inhibit us the way that it did. That's nobody's responsibility but my own. I think more fully functional. I think even our teaching progressions for the totality of the group. How do you utilize the offseason and how are you making yourself more versatile from a personnel perspective or from a run variety perspective? Those are the things that I'm excited to be able to dive into.
"I was talking to [new Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach] Liam Coen the other day. One of the coolest things that I think is reflected about what a great job he did was you’ve got a background, and then when you watch them evolve with [Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB] Bucky Irving and the way they ran the football and some of the variety and personnel groupings, I thought that was a cool reflection of maybe we think we're going to do that and then what you evolved into if you’re able to understand that the best coaches adjust to their players."
McVay went into more detail about what he hopes will change on the offensive side of the ball next season.
"That's what we've to do a good job of as it moves forward from what it looks like from our offensive line and from the surrounding parts with our backs," McVay said. "I could go on and on about the variety of things that I'm excited about attacking to hopefully avoid some of the pitfalls that we had throughout the year to ultimately lead to more consistent production and play regardless of whatever our injury situation is.”
