Rams' Injuries Pile Up as Two More OL Have Suffered Ailments
The Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman group continue to be hampered by injuries.
The Rams signed three offensive linemen on Tuesday in the wake of two additional offensive linemen sustaining injuries which makes a total of five injured in the group.
Warren McClendon and KT Leveston both suffered ankle injuries at Sunday's joint practice with the Chargers, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay. McClendon participated in Tuesday's practice in a limited capacity, but Leveston was absent from practice.
McVay told reporters that many of the guys are "having to push through."
Three starters, Jonah Jackson, Alaric Jackson, and Rob Havenstein were the first to exit training camp due to various injuries. The trio has been labeled as week to week.
The Rams spent millions on rebuilding the offensive line. Los Angeles signed Jonah to a three-year, $51 million deal. He was a key addition to the offensive line but a bruised scapula has sidelined him for at least the remainder of training camp.
Los Angeles was also able to keep Alaric in the offseason. He was a restricted free agent but signed a contract tender worth $4.9 million. Last season, the offensive tackle tied for first in fewest sacks allowed with over 500 snaps played.
The Rams spent millions to create a solid offensive line but the moves made in the offseason are currently useless since many of the starters in the group will be out for the remainder of training camp.
Los Angeles signed Conor McDermott, Matt Kaskey, and Alec Lindstrom to combat the various offensive lineman injuries.
"There is some familiarity with Conor McDermott from a lot of guys that are on our coaching staff and even some of our players," McVay said, via the team's transcript. "He's a guy that's played a lot of meaningful football in this league. And then you know the other two guys, we'll continue to get to know. I don't know as much about them, but we're excited to add them on board."
McDermott most recently played for the New England Patriots. The UCLA alum started 11 games over the past two seasons but he's likely set to play a bigger role for Los Angeles as many of their offensive lineman continue to recover.
McVay didn't rule out any of the three starters to be available by the Rams' season opener against the Detroit Lions so it's possible that the starting group will be able to play together.