Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth Shows Love to Los Angeles Executive
On Tuesday, it was announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars would be requesting an interview with Rams Director of Scouting James Gladstone for their general manager opening. The Jaguars parted ways with then-GM Trent Baalke after failing to find a head coach. After the announcement was made regarding Baalke, the team quickly finalized terms with former Rams OC Liam Coen being hired for the head job.
It seems that the Jaguars are not done with Rams-affiliated individuals as the team looks to Gladstone as a potential solution to their long-term problem. If Gladstone becomes the Jaguars GM, he will be missed in Los Angeles by many including franchise legend and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth.
Whitworth knows Gladstone well as both men joined the Rams in 2017 and worked together from 2017 till Whitworth's retirement in 2022.
While nothing is set in stone, Gladstone would be the perfect candidate for the Jaguars GM job. The Rams have nailed their draft picks since Gladstone was promoted to his current role back in 2021. The Rams hit rate on day three picks is at a league-high level as players like Puka Nacua, Quentin Lake, Ethan Evans, Joshua Karty, Beaux Limmer and Jordan Whittington have helped rebuild the Rams after a poor 2022 season.
Gladstone is part of the reason why the Rams have had so many standout UDFAs including Omar Speights, Jaylen McCollough and Alaric Jackson.
I asked Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley about the role Liam Coen will have in the GM search and Shipley stated "Liam Coen is set to have a big role in the Jaguars’ search for a new general manager. Coen himself noted after his opening press conference that the last coach who was able to have some input in the general manager hire was Kyle Shanahan, and we’ve seen how well that turned out. It is Coen’s show right now in terms of vision, so he will be leaned upon in terms of finding candidates he feels comfortable working with. It’s not surprising to see he has had ties with several of the candidates already."
Considering Whitworth's tweet, Shipley's insight, and the Jaguars' current push to bring in Rams personnel, it's a safe bet to say Gladstone could be on his way out.
