Rams' Legend Eric Dickerson's Record Will Remain Untouched
The final week of the NFL regular season for the 2024-2025 campaign will be played this Weekend asthe Los Angeles Rams host their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks at Sofi Stadium. With the Rams having already clinched the division they have elected to rest their starters and let them rest up before the playoffs.
The last week of the regular season always presents interesting decisions by all the teams, no matter if they are eliminated or not. In the NFC, the playoff picture is almost set. The only spot that needs to be decided is the winner of the NFC South. Playoff seeding is still on the line, but the Rams think rest is more important.
Another thing that has made storylines all week has been Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is 101 rushing yards away from pasting Rams Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's single season rushing record. But Dickerson's record will likely stay intact because the Eagles have decided to rest their starters as well and Barkley will not chase the record.
Dickerson has made it clear that he supports Barkley passing his record but said he does not want him to.
"I don’t think he’ll break it," Dickerson told the Los Angeles Times. "But if he breaks it, he breaks it. Do I want him to break it? Absolutely not. I don’t pull no punches on that. But I’m not whining about it. He had 17 games to do it? Hey, football is football. That’s the way I look at it. If he’s fortunate to get over 2,000 yards and get the record, it’s a great record to have."
With all of that in mind, Dickerson has always liked the way that Barkley plays the game.
"I like him. But I tend to like big backs. He’s not a big back like I was. He’s elusive, he’s tough, he runs hard, he can catch the ball out of the backfield. I think he’s a great player. I always felt like he’d never reach his potential when he was in New York. You could take Emmitt Smith and put him in Cleveland, and he’d have never been the Emmitt Smith we know now."
