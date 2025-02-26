Will Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford be a Package Deal?
The Los Angeles Rams plan this offseason has several parts to it, from building through the NFL Draft to corresponding free agency signings, the franchise will be busy. One major circumstance surrounding the offseason is the trade of both wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Kupp revealed that he was informed that the organization will be actively looking for a trade for him this spring and summer before the start of the 2025 season. Many Rams fans believed that Kupp would be a Ram for life, but when business runs its course, it is more than just a game.
Also in the recent news, Stafford has been allowed to conversate with different franchises, which tells Rams fans that the organization is not opposed from moving on from Stafford either. Both Kupp and Stafford were major parts of the Rams last Super Bowl win, but now they both could be off of the roster at the season's opening.
This leads some to thinking, if the franchise is hell bent on flipping both Kupp and Stafford, could the two be sent as a package deal? While it would be difficult in terms of monetary compensation, it would also give the Rams a big haul in return while whatever team ends up getting the duo wouldn't have to worry about lack of chemistry.
When Stafford arrived to Los Angeles from the Detroit Lions in 2021, both he and Kupp were leaders in passing yards and receiving yards in back to back seasons. It is easy to tell that the two have great chemistry since working alongside each other, any franchise would love to get the two as a package if it were possible.
The fate of Stafford still hangs in the balance as the franchise could decide to keep him on the roster for 2025, whereas the fate of Kupp is likely elsewhere at the season's begin. The haul that Los Angeles would get in return for the duo would be monumental in terms of prospects, draft picks or even current superstars.
Stafford is asking for a boat load of money in his new contract, as $50 million a year has been the report. If that is indeed the case, it would better suit the Rams to move on from both to save money in the long haul.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE