Rams Second-Year Edge Rusher Listed as Surprise Breakout Player For 2024
As anyone can tell you, Aaron Donald retiring was a massive loss for the Los Angeles Rams.
A once in a generation talent, Donald was one of the most dominant defensive players in the history of the National Football league. Over 10 years with the Rams, Donald recorded 543 total tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 21 pass deflections.
With the absence of Donald, the Rams have turned the focus on building up their defense. This includes the addition of multiple young linebackers who have potential, like rookie Jared Verse and 2023 standout Byron Young.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports pointed out an additional linebacker who could prove to be a surprising asset for Los Angeles: Nick Hampton.
"GM Les Snead and Co. have attempted to reload up front, and in a vital situational role, I'm most pumped for Hampton in Year two," Trapasso said, "This is a former Appalachian State star, who at his best, generated 52 pressures on a mere 268 pass-rushing snaps, which equates to a huge 19.4 percent pressure-generation rate. "
"The concern with Hampton translating to the NFL was size and pro-caliber strength. He was 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds at the 2023 combine. But now he's had a full year as a professional and an entire offseason to add bulk and power to his game."
Drafted 161st overall by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Hampton had a lackluster rookie year with only four tackles across 10 games. However, he was a dominant player in college.
In his five years at Appalachian State, Hampton recorded 176 total tackles, 26.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He was also named third-team All-Sun Belt in 2021 and first-team All-Sun Belt in 2022.
Now that he's spent a year in the NFL, there's no reason for him not to start breaking out on defense. And Trapasso agrees.
"In college, Hampton won with sheer explosion off the snap, tremendous bendiness around the corner, a devastating inside crossover, and an advanced collection of pass-rush moves," Trapasso said. "Now, presumably, he can move offensive tackles backward with a speed-to-power rush."
While it's unlikely that Hampton will play every down with players like Ernest Jones, Verse, and Young on the field, he could become a situational asset to catch opposing teams off-guard.
