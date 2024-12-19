Rams' McVay Reveals Why Jets Won't Be An Easy Win
The Los Angeles Rams are set to square off against AFC East opponent, the New York Jets in Week 16 at MetLife Stadium. The Rams will head to New York winners of three straight and playing their best football of the season. The Jets are coming off a win, where you saw veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams turn back the clock and have a big game.
The Rams have more to play for. They are in 1st place in the NFC West and are looking to get closer to winning it and making the playoffs. Rodgers and the Jets have had a disappointing season at 4-10. But Rodgers wants to show that he still has something left in the tank and wants to be back in New York next season.
"Getting these guys back from the weekend off, getting a little bit of a lift, getting their bodies kind of turned over and being able to review each of the last couple games," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "When you end up playing the Bills and then it is a short turnaround, you are not really spending as much time reviewing that film. So, it is cleaning up those two games, and then when they get back ... we will set the tone for how we want to approach the week. Where the vocal points are and how we need to put together a great week of preparation for an opportunity to go get number nine (ninth win of the season)."
The Rams will be tasked with once again playing on the East Coast. Never an easy thing to do for any West Coast team. They have to adjust their bodies and time. And the flight to New York will be a long one.
The Rams flew to the East Coast back in Week 11. They came away with a win over the New England Patriots.
With a win, the Rams will have gone 3-1 against AFC East opponents. The Miami Dolphins is the only AFC East team that defeated the Rams this season.
It will not be easy, but this Rams team has responded well all season when they are facing tough challenges.
