Rams Must Move on Quickly from Recent Losses
After starting the season 1-4, the Los Angeles Rams were riding high just a few weeks ago when they were on a three-game winning streak. That would quickly end after a disappointing home loss to the Miami Dolphins and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, where the Rams were completely outmatched.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that the Rams undoubtedly must make corrections, as losing twice in three games suggests. However, McVay emphasized the need for the Rams to move on from their losses as soon as possible.
“I think the biggest thing is addressing the things that need to be addressed and how it applies to us being able to move forward,” McVay said. “It's all about teaching. It's all about creating the understanding and the honest perspective of how we move forward and what's in front of us. All we can do is the next right thing.
“I think there were a lot of good learning opportunities as this season has really been full of. We’ve a lot of guys that are experiencing things for the first time. I have seen the resolve of this group show itself. Now, we've to do it, and we are looking for more consistency, but all we can do is have a good practice today and focus on one day at a time.”
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula admitted that losing games is difficult, especially when the defense underperforms. Still, like McVay, Shula stressed the need for the Rams to put the recent losses behind them.
“It’s definitely tough, but it's part of being in professional football,” Shula said. “At some point, you’ve got to move on. I think we talk and when you address the defense, too. I call it just stick your face in the fan and get corrected what needs to get corrected. Be accountable for what you need to do, and let's move on.
“Whatever we can do to go play well on defense this week and go get a tough road win. That's what we got to do. You’ve got to move on and do your routine. Just because we obviously had an unfortunate night and didn't play to our capabilities and didn't play well at all, that doesn't mean you have to change every single thing.
“You have to correct what you need to correct. There are snaps in the game where we played good defense, and there are obviously games and snaps in the past where we’ve played good defense. We know what it looks like, now we just got to do it consistently.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.