Rams News: Even Puka Nacua's Teammates Were Shocked At How Late He Was Drafted
The 2023 NFL Draft class was memorable for the Los Angeles Rams. While the team had successful picks, none have made a more significant impact after one season than their All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua. His unexpected success has reshaped the team's dynamics, possibly for years to come.
Nacua, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was a true underdog. He wasn't even the Rams' first, second, or third pick in that round, but their fourth pick in the fifth round. His rise to prominence was unexpected, and in hindsight, he's a top-five pick in the draft at worst. This unexpected turn of events has left everyone, including Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, truly surprised and intrigued by Nacua's breakout.
Kupp appeared on the Games With Names podcast hosted by Julian Edelman and said he couldn't believe Nacua was taken No. 177 overall.
"Obviously, great story coming from, you know, a fifth-round pick, doing what he did," Kupp said. "I don't know how people didn't see whatever. Yeah, you see someone play ball, and you just kind of know someone who can play ball. Yeah, he's been awesome. I mean, he's a sponge. He wants to know, and he wants to talk football. He wants to know the game. He's got really pretty good IQ like we came from the same kind of coaching tree."
Nacua is cut from the same cloth as Kupp. Not only do they have similar paths to being overlooked in the draft, but they also have similar work ethics. These two only took a few days off before returning to the gym and working on their craft. It's clear these two get along, and they've helped one another get better day after day.
Nacua is a sweet story, but soon enough, he'll need to prove that he is the real deal, not just an underdog story. The 23-year-old will need to prove week in and week out that his rookie season was a fluke, that he is here to stay and take the Rams' offense to new heights. The good thing about Nacua is that he has a veteran like Kupp to guide him.
