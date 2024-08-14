Rams News: Latest on Puka Nacua Injury
Los Angeles Rams' star wide receiver Puka Nacua appears to be recovering well from the knee issue he suffered last week. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Atheltic shared a photo of Nacua at practice. While Nacua is not suited up yet, he is in attendance and looking relatively healthy.
The last update on Nacua was that he is week to week after sustaining a knee injury in a joint practice against the Chargers on Aug. 4. While it is worrisome, head coach Sean McVay said that the All-Pro wide receiver would be ready to go by their Week 1 contest against the Detriot Lions.
McVay provided an update to the media last Tuesday regarding Nacua's injury.
"Really just had a little bit of bursa sac kind of bursted, and it's just going to be week to week with him," McVay said Tuesday. "Nothing serious, nothing structurally. He'll be in good shape and he'll recover and we'll be ready to go. No threat of anything for Detroit."
The injury occurred when Nacua tried to make a catch in a red zone drill.
Nacua broke into the scene last year and wasted no time doing so, from Week 1 on and on in 2023. The 23-year-old recorded one the best rookie wide receiver seasons ever. He finished with a rookie record in catches and receiving yards, with 105 catches and 1,486 yards, along with six touchdowns after being a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU.
Nacua is just one of a handful of injuries the Rams are suffering from. Right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle), left tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle), and left guard Jonah Jackson (shoulder) are all week to week.
Although quarterback Matthew Stafford is the glue to this team, without him, they won't achieve anything; he'll need the others, especially on the offensive line, to be available.
The Rams are less than a month away from their highly anticipated Week 1 match against the Lions. The Rams' last game last season was against the Lions in. the NFC Wild Card game. L.A. came up short by one point 24-23. The Rams will seek revenge but only stand a chance with those four key players.
The hope is they will all be ready and available by Week 1 as the Rams look to establish themselves as a top team in their conference and throughout the NFL.
More Rams: Matthew Stafford Wanted Lions to Lose After Rams Playoff Defeat