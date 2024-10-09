Rams News: New Trade Deadline Prediction Has LA Moving Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams are getting off to a slow start in the 2024 NFL season.
Now sporting a 1-4 win-loss record, Los Angeles is once again looking to head coach Sean McVay and star quarterback Matthew Stafford to lead the team from a deficit into the NFC playoff picture, much like how they did last year.
However, some people believe that this successful partnership could come to an end in the near future.
According to Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, there is a good chance that the Rams organization could move Stafford come the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5, 2024.
"The Rams have looked at Stafford's future as a year-to-year proposition," Fowler said. "His reworked contract last offseason reflects that, pushing his 2024 pay into the $40 million range but lessening his guarantees in 2025, essentially allowing both sides to decide whether they want to remain married at that point."
"This is a situation to watch closely, because neither player nor team seems to know how or when it will end. Stafford is 36 and has dealt with injuries recently. Does he want to play after this season?"
It's definitely interesting to note Stafford's age. He is the second oldest starting quarterback in the NFL, tied with Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons, and just a year older than Russell Wilson. The only person older is Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets.
However, Stafford hasn't been playing like he's one of the oldest players in the league. According to ESPN's quarterback rankings, Stafford is at No. 18, ahead of such names as Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions.
Fowler was quick to note that things could change within the Rams organization, especially when wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return from injury.
"The Rams and their quarterback have several questions to answer, which are easier to put off if the team is winning," Fowler said. "And maybe L.A. can regain its winning ways once Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and others return."
"It's also worth noting the Jimmy Garoppolo signing got the attention of some around the league, because Garoppolo could be an insurance option down the road. While interested teams are unclear, the Raiders have a glaring need at the position."
In the end, it's hard to think about a modern day Rams team without Stafford at the helm. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023 and led the team to victory in Super Bowl LVI alongside McVay.
If major changes need to be made, it's hard to think that Stafford is the problem.
