Rams News: Sean McVay Raves About How Young LA Standout is Adjusting to Stardom
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will try to lead his team back to the mountain top. The task, while mighty, is possible considering the weapons his team has on the offensive side. The defense still needs to prove themselves, but there is no doubt about the offense. While it starts and ends with Matthew Stafford, Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua will, once again, be vital to this explosive offense.
Nacua established himself as a valuable threat and fantasy darling during his rookie season, but now the challenge will be whether he can be just as productive moving forward. No longer is Nacua an unknown name. He is a proven commodity, and the Rams hope he does it again.
McVay believes he can do just that and has taken the necessary steps to reach his full potential. Nacua is reaching heights of stardom that seemed impossible just a year ago. However, with all eyes on Nacua, McVay believes Nacua will remain level-headed.
"There was obviously a lot of accolades that came with the production that he had, but that's accompanied with an authentic humility," coach Sean McVay said.
"I've seen a guy that's really continuing to become even more of a pro. Taking care of his body, getting on a more disciplined diet, the way that he's come out here and worked hard, the way that he's just so receptive to coaching, but also earning that confidence."
Nacua has had a busy offseason, attending many events around the world and around the country. Los Angeles is very familiar with Nacua as he's established himself as a household name. It's tough to adjust to fame, but thus far, it seems like Nacua is embracing it, and it won't affect his game.
The 23-year-old has lost 10 pounds and is working alongside Cooper Kupp to improve his game. Nacua has a lot to prove to prove that his rookie season was no fluke.