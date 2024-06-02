Rams News: Why Sean McVay Has Thrived As A Head Coach
Sean McVay doesn't just watch game film of his team and their upcoming opponents, he's also watched film of himself giving speeches to the Rams.
The Rams' head coach is known for his incredibly detailed and precise approach to the job, whether that's recalling all the details of a specific play that took place years ago, creating his next game plan, or even managing his team.
Since taking over the head coaching position for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 as the youngest head coach in NFL history, Sean McVay has established himself as one of the best head coaches in the NFL. Under McVay, the Rams have become regular contenders for the postseason and have showcased one of the best offenses in the league. They've won three NFC West division crowns with McVay and made the playoffs five total times.
Part of that success was likely due to McVay's ability to self-evaluate, including re-watching film of himself as a coach to figure out how to best coach his team.
This has paid off for his relationship with his team. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was drafted by Los Angeles the year McVay was hired, has nothing but praise for how McVay communicates with the team.
"He commands a room better than anyone I've ever been around," Kupp told Julian Edelman on Games with Names. "He comes in, his ability to communicate to people, get a message across ... I think for any coach, if you're not a good communicator, you're going to make everyone's life miserable. From the very top, you're getting clear, concise communication that trickles down through everything.
It's also paid off in McVay's results as coach. He is currently seventh among active head coaches in wins, with a career record of 70-45. In a league where head coaches are constantly replaced, McVay is tied with Sean McDermott and Kyle Shanahan as the fourth-longest tenured head coaches in the NFL, only behind Andy Reid, John Harbaugh, and Mike Tomlin. He is also one of just seven active NFL head coaches to have won a Super Bowl.
