Rams Offer Disappointing Update on New Practice Facility
On November 14, 2023, the Los Angeles Rams announced that they would move into a brand new training facility in Woodland Hills, CA. This would be a massive improvement over previous training locations at UC Irvine, California Lutheran University, and Loyola Marymount University.
Unfortunately, it looks like this move will have to be delayed.
According to a recent report from Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the development of the new facility is "five or six" days behind schedule. COO Kevin Demoff stated that they would instead return to their Cal Lutheran facility.
“It’s as much whether it’s ready versus when it’s optimal for the team to move,” Demoff said, per Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times. “We just made the decision that was least disruptive to the team.”
The Rams are expected to capitalize on their surprising 10-7 finish last season. While all of this moving seems like it could be a distraction for the team, head coach Sean McVay didn't appear to be worried about the complicated transition.
“The most important thing was making sure that when we do move into Woodland Hills, our players have everything that they need so that it doesn’t take away from our preparation,” head coach Sean McVay said. “As long as we got the film and the guys have everything that they need, that’s all we really care about as coaches.”
“It’s as big a deal as we make it. I don’t worry about it. … I don’t anticipate it being anything that will affect us.”
The Cal Lutheran facility was meant to be a temporary solution when owner Stan Kroenke moved the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016. While they had a new stadium built in 2011, it's not necessarily meant to be the prime training destination for an NFL-caliber team.
Since their move back to California, the Rams have performed incredibly well, appearing in the playoffs five times over eight years. They earned two NFC Championships in 2018 and 2021 and won the Super Bowl in 2021.
The Rams are scheduled to have joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Houston Texans. They are expected to finally move into the new Woodland Hills training facility after their final preseason game against the Texans on August 24. Hopefully, it will be everything they want it to be.