Rams Place Two Key Starters on IR, Make Surprise Move With Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams' injury woes are only getting worse heading into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season.
According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams have placed offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson III on injured reserve, sidelining them for at least four weeks.
In college, Jackson played for Rutgers from 2015-2018 and Ohio State in 2019, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors with the latter.
Jackson was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft with the 75th pick in the third round. He played with the Lions until 2023, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021. He was also an injury replacement in the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Johnson was originally selected 91st overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Rams, where he spent four seasons. From 2021-2022, he played with the Cleveland Browns before returning to Los Angeles in 2023.
In his NFL career, Johnson has recorded 562 tackles, one sack, and 11 interceptions, including one against the Lions this season.
While these are both major losses for the Rams, especially with the offensive line, most fans are concerned about star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who rolled his ankle during the 41-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Despite this injury and reports that he'll be out for "an extended period of time," Schefter reports that there are currently no plans to put Kupp on injured reserve.
While this is surprising since no one wants to see Kupp get even more hurt, there really is nothing they can do. Fellow wide receiver Puka Nacua is already on IR.
It seems that head coach Sean McVay either thinks that Kupp will be able to return in less than four weeks, the time required to be on IR, or there just isn't room on the list.
Currently, Los Angeles has 11 players on IR and one player who is on the PUP list: tight end Tyler Higbee. This means he is out for the first four games of the season at least.
Additionally, two players are listed as questionable: tight end Davis Allen and kicker Joshua Karty.
As the season goes on, Los Angeles can only bring eight players off of that list as the season goes on. If they keep Kupp off of IR, they can bring him back sooner rather than later.
It's clear that the Rams are in dire straits, with seemingly more injured and questionable players than any other team in the league.
Hopefully, Kupp will be able to recover and Los Angeles will be able to reach the same highs as last season.
