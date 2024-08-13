Rams Rookie Already Becoming Leader for L.A.
The Los Angeles Rams lost arguably their best player in franchise history, defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald's retirement is undoubtedly a stain to the Rams, but luckily, he retired a month before the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Rams quickly pivoted and focused on defense with their first first-round pick since 2016. So far, that pick is looking like a home run, as the Rams selected Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse.
Verse has provided a breath of fresh air for the Rams, and it won't take one person to replace a guy like Donald, but he's doing all he can to be just that. The 23-year-old rookie is showing off his leadership prowess and has received pointers from head coach Sean McVay on how he can grow and develop in that category.
Verse told The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.
"I'm going to let (teammates) know, I got you. I'm never going to demean you. Now when it's somebody in a different colored jersey that's a whole different conversation. That's my true personality, but I feel like I have two different sorts of leadership in that way."
Although the four-year linebacker Ernest Jones is the defensive captain, Verse is taking a different approach. In Verse's case, he's taking a duality of leadership in terms of when he can be the villain for his teammates, which he wants to do, while also being good to them.
At the end of the day, they are your teammates. You want to get the best out of them, but at the same time, you don't want that to carry before, which could cause some problems in the locker room. Verse is still learning that balance, and he's seeking McVay for that type of advice.
The No. 19 overall pick is doing all he can to improve every day, whether that is an overall skill or as a leader. If you ask defensive coordinator Chris Shula, he has improved in all facets only months from being selected in April's draft.
"He's gotten better every single day. You see exactly what you saw on tape at Florida State and you see him making the corrections where he needs to and understanding stuff," said Shula.
"A guy coming from Florida State, a little bit of a different scheme whereas now, we go to a 3-4 [defense], [and] ask him to do a few different things. He's really taken it as a professional. He's gotten better every single day," Shula added.
Verse is making sure that he comes into his rookie season as prepared as he can be, both on and off the field.