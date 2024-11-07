Rams Rookie Earns Top Honor
One of the Los Angeles Rams' newest players has received his first weekly award from the NFL. Rookie safety Kamren Kinchens was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.
Kinchens had a pair of interceptions, one being a 103-yard pick-six that broke a franchise record for the longest interception touchdown return in Rams history. He would find a second interception in the end zone a few drives later and recorded three tackles with a fumble recovery in the win.
The franchise record breaking pick-six marked the first interception of Kinchens' young career. He would double dip with a second one later in the second half. He is the second rookie safety in as many weeks to record two picks in a game (Jaylen McCollough Week 8 vs. Minnesota).
"When I picked the ball up and see nobody in front of me," Kinchens said regarding his record-setting interception. "Then when I seen B.Y. [LB Byron Young] kind of make that block, I knew it was nobody else catching me. They didn't had DK [Seahawks WR DK Metfcalf] on the field, so I didn't have to worry about him running me down."
The former Miami Hurricane has seen a larger role as the season has progressed and has been thrust into a starting role early in his career. From what he put on display in a must-win divisional game, Kinchens has all the tools to play at this level and compete with the very best.
Kinchens is the second Rams defensive back to take home this award after third-year cornerback Cobie Durant did it back in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Durant filled up the stat sheet with a sack, forced fumble, and his lone interception of the season.
The Rams defensive secondary has improved as the season has progressed and they are playing lock down defense against every team they have guarded along this three-game win streak. It will be up to this group to silence the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this coming week.
