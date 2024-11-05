Rams May Have Won 2024 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) may have been the biggest winner of the latest NFL Draft after the performance that was had on Sunday afternoon against NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5). Numerous rookies showed up and showed out in the overtime win, making big play after big play.
It all starts with first and second round draft picks that have revived this defensive front after the retirement of star lineman Aaron Donald. Rookie defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske were the first two selected by the Rams, both coming from Florida State University.
Fiske led the team in sacks on Sunday with two, while Verse added one himself. They accounted for three of the seven sacks that the Rams defense earned on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Verse had 3.5 sacks on the season which is good for third on the team.
The Rams' defensive secondary was able to record three interceptions in the win, all coming from rookie players. Former Miami Hurricane Kamren Kinchens had two picks in the second half, including a 103-yard pick-six return that set a franchise record for the longest in Rams history.
They have also earned major production over the past two games from an undrafted rookie as well. Safety Jaylen McCollough was not selected by the Rams in the 2024 draft and was signed as an undrafted free agent. He has three interceptions in the past two games, including one on Sunday.
Rookie kicker and sixth-round pick, Joshua Karty, nailed two field goals against the Seahawks and is now 11 of 13 halfway through the season. It is not easy for rookie kickers to come in and shine like Karty has but the Rams picked up a steal late in the draft with the former Stanford Cardinal.
Another undrafted rookie came up in a big way in overtime when the Rams defense had their backs against the wall. Linebacker Omar Speights helped out on the game-saving tackle to hold the Seahawks from achieving a first down on fourth and one.
It would lead to a turnover and the Rams' game-winning drive would follow. No other team in the league has had such positive production from as many rookie players as the Rams have this season and it was on full display in the divisional road win over in Seattle.
Not enough can be said about the immediate impact that each of these rookies have made in the very beginning of their NFL careers. From the defensive line to the secondary, so many first-year players stepped up in a big divisional game to help the Rams move to 2-1 in the NFC West.
Much credit needs to be given to Rams general manager Les Snead for his ability to help draft these players and have the eye for talent that can come in and make big plays as rookies. The ceiling is very high for each one of these players and the Rams will hopefully have them all for years to come.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE