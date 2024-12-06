Rams' Rookie Pass Rusher Fiske Earns Huge Honor
As the Los Angeles Rams are preparing for their huge Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, another young defender made headlines.
Rams rookie defensive end Braden Fiske was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November.
Fiske joins follow teammate Jared Verse who also received the honor earlier this season. And only the third to receive it on the defensive side for the Rams.
Fiske played in all of the Rams four games in the month of November. Fiske had 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and five sacks in the month.
The Rams selected Fiske in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, out of Florida State. He earned se All-ACC and was AP third-team All-American.
Fiske is a part of the Rams young core of defensive players that keep getting better as the season goes on. It has been a very promising start for Fiske in his first season in the NFL. Fiske will be a building block for the Rams' defense for years to come.
"At the end of the day like I said it's just football," said Rams defensive end Braden Fiske. "Everything starts to click pretty quick once you kind of get the terminology down. You kind of understand what the expectation is of your position. I think the transition has been pretty smooth."
“It's just a cool display of hard work paying off like [Former Ram DT] Aaron Donald always used to say," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "This guy [Fiske] has been so consistent. He loves the game, he loves the process, he's competitive as hell, he's super coachable, he's conscientious, he's secure enough to be coached hard and I think he's continuing to maximize his opportunities. I think we played really well as a front, but you see some of the different things that have really elevated his play, given him some opportunities to affect and influence the game, and what a huge game-changing play he makes coming around to be able to force the fumble. -- Fiske has been awesome though. He's a stud. I love everything he's about. He's been a major factor the last couple of weeks, especially as it relates to affecting and influencing the game from a pressure perspective.”
