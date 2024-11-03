Why Rams' Defense Must Continue Recent Success
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) just finished the month of October and it was their defense's best of the season so far. Meeting several league-leading accolades, the Rams point preventers are playing their best football at the most crucial point of the season.
In the past four weeks, the Rams were the number one scoring defense in the NFL, posting 15 points, including a fumble recovery score and a pick-six interception. From the pass rush to the coverage team, the Rams thrived on the defensive side of the ball, even while going 2-2 in the month.
The defense also could not have been better on third down in October. They led the league in opponent third down conversion rate (20.0%) and forced 17 punts in the last four games. Holding opposing offenses to long third down conversion tries was the difference in getting off the field early.
The defensive secondary was on point with four interceptions, tied for sixth-most in the NFL for the month. The Rams earned three of those in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rookie safety Jaylen McCollough had two interceptions in the game while third-year corner back Cobie Durant caught the fourth of his career. This is a defense that has gradually gotten better as the season has progressed, specifically in the secondary.
As a group, the Rams ranks 21 in the NFL in opposing yards per game (351.7) but they were able to bring that number down over the past month. Holding offenses to 307 total yards per game, the Rams were the seventh-best defense against their previous four opponents.
The rush defense allowed just 104 rushing yards per game which was good for sixth-best in the league as well. A completely different performance from a group that was near the bottom of the league in almost every defensive category in September.
The Rams' next four opponents in November span between strong offenses attacks to some of the worst in the league. Their next test will be against a Seahawks passing offense that is currently the best in the NFL. Their ability to limit Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will be the difference.
