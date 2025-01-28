Jaguars HC Liam Coen Gives Thanks to Experience with Rams in Opening Press Conference
It was back in 2018 when Liam Coen broke into the NFL as an assistant under Sean McVay. Coen was part of a star-studded coaching staff that helped take the Rams to Super Bowl LIII. Now over six years later, Coen is McVay's contemporary after being named head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
At his introductory press conference on Monday, Coen spoke about McVay and his time with the Rams saying, “I think the vulnerability to be honest with yourself when you do make mistakes, being able to own up to them, to be able to move on. If we can all be honest with each other in this building, we'll be able to grow. I think that's the first thing, the ownership.
"The ownership is not just in the good times, it's truly in the adverse times. And how do we handle success while also being able to handle adversity -- those are things I learned from Sean [McVay]. We had to learn some -- we had a difficult season in 2022. That formed us. That changed us. We've talked about that year and how difficult that was, but we're better from it. So those experiences, that ultimately helps mold who you are, what you're made of, and I hope to be able to bring that here as well.”
Coen also expressed ways in which he would bring lessons learned with the Rams to Jacksonville stating “It starts with communication. It starts with the alignment and communication at every level. Building, first and foremost, the best staff we can build because, like I mentioned, it's about these guys. So how do we put the best coaches in place to help these players reach their full abilities? Now, with the front office, how do we continue to build there and get this thing fully in alignment so that then when we go into the offseason program, we're all on the same page, we all understand the vision and the goal? When I walked into the Los Angeles Rams building in 2018, I had never felt anything like that before in my life. It was a different introduction to coaching, and you saw a building, every single person that was in that building and a part of that thing was in alignment. I think that's the key.”
Whether Coen succeeds or not, he remains an example of how the Rams culture continues to infect the NFL.
