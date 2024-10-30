Rams Sean McVay Non-Commital About Team Being 'Buyers' At Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Rams fortunes are on the rise due to the return of star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua as well as a surprising upset over the Minnesota Vikings. This put the Rams at a 3-4 record, just one game behind the rest of the teams in the NFC West.
Naturally, this has fans and experts wondering if Los Angeles is going to make a run for the playoffs, something they shockingly did last season after starting 3-6, winning seven of their last eight games.
Given that the Rams' next three opponents have losing records, there is a chance they could quickly become a dominant force in the NFC playoff picture.
That being said, there are still some places on the roster that could use an upgrade. However, it doesn't seem like head coach Sean McVay is ready to commit to making these improvements by the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
“I think it’s probably a little bit too early in terms of being actual buyers," McVay said, per Matt Borelli of Rams Newswire. "I know there have been a lot of conversations about the possibility of us selling. We haven’t really gotten into too many of those discussions. I think that’s always predicated on some of the dialogue that goes on behind the scenes between these teams. Obviously, things heat up as you get closer and closer to that deadline."
“We’re a little bit thinner at that position, but I thought it was good to see Omar play the way that he did play. Jake Hummel played a handful of snaps as well, and then [Christian] Rozeboom had his role. We have some other guys that have some versatility to be able to play in those locations depending on the down and distance in specific situations."
“I would never say that anything would be ruled out in terms of the onboarding, but that’s not something that we’ve really dove into conversation-wise. But as you know, just even in years past those things can drastically or quickly change the closer that you get to that deadline being a real thing.”
This weekend is going to be a large indicator of what we can expect from the Rams this season, especially if there is a need to make a move on defense, especially with cornerback Tre'Davious White having permission to seek a trade after being benched.
