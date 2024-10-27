Rams News: New Projection Has LA Trading Offensive Superstar
The Los Angeles Rams are in an interesting position at the half-way mark of the season.
After being thought to be down and out, the Rams shockingly beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-20, bringing their record up to 3-4.
This was largely because of the return of star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Kupp recorded five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown while Nacua returned to last season's form with seven receptions for 106 yards.
However, the real star of the game was running back Kyren Williams, who rushed for 97 yards on 23 carries and also made five receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Williams has been the best offensive weapon for the Rams this season, leading the league in rushing attempts (139), rushing touchdowns (8), total touches (158), and combined rushing and receiving touchdowns (10).
So far, Williams has rushed for 533 yards and has recorded at least one touchdown in the last 10 games he has played.
As the Rams look forward toward the rest of the season, the question remains whether they make a run for the playoffs or start rebuilding for next year.
While some experts have suggested that the team trade former Super Bowl MVP Kupp to another team, Jacob Camenker of USA Today has a different idea: send Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.
"Consider getting Williams a dream scenario for Dallas fans," Camenker said. "If the Los Angeles Rams fall far enough out of contention, perhaps they will consider offloading the reasonably priced Williams while allowing 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum to prove himself as their top runner."
"Williams would give the Cowboys a true, three-down threat at running back. His bruising ability could even remind some of what Elliott accomplished during his younger days in Dallas."
Still, Camenker acknowledged that this is unlikely to happen, especially if Kupp and Nacua continue to play well enough to earn Los Angeles a Wild Card spot.
That being said, Williams would be a massive upgrade for the Cowboys. Currently, they are trying to utilize the running back duo of Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott. They have been underwhelming, with Dowdle recording rushing for 246 yards on 59 attempts and Elliott rushing for 115 yards and one touchdown on 38 attempts.
These average to about 4.1 and three yards per carry respectively. Combined, this means Dowdle and Elliott are averaging 3.7 yards per carry combined. The Rams' rookie running back Blake Corum is currently matching that, and he's only had 20 attempts.
If the Rams need to make a major change, it's hard to see them getting rid of Williams. When Los Angeles was at their lowest point, Williams proved to be a consistent bright spot. And it's more than likely this will continue in the years to come.
