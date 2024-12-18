Rams' Sean McVay on the Landscape of College Football
College football has changed dramatically over the last few years. Now college players get paid with Name, Image, and Likeness revenue. Sponsorships have also been they huge addition. On the playing side, the transfer portal is the hottest topic every season.
College players can transfer and not be forced to sit out like before. The transfer portal has made college teams better as well. The college football scene as we once knew is no more.
Now college players are coming to the National Football League and are expected to produce quickly. The days of learning the system or sitting behind a veteran for at least a year are out the window. Most of the time now you will see a player get drafted and be a starting player right out of the gate.
For the Los Angeles Rams, they decided to rebuild by going young and drafting players that best fit their scheme. And it has worked well for them.
"I think it is a case-by-case," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I think certainly some of those guys represent that. I also think it is a reflection of the makeup. And so, obviously, as you just gain experience, I do believe repetition and experience are the mother of learning. But then there is a very specific type of makeup that you are looking for. And I think we have been more disciplined. I think we have been pretty good about identifying our kinds of guys. So, I think it is a combination of both. But certainly, you do come across some guys that are still relatively young in age but mature beyond their years just based on their makeup and some of the experiences that they accumulated"
The Rams' last three draft classes have been great. The Rams' defense is built by a young front four and youngsters in the back end. It is going to be a top defense for years to come. They have set themselves up nicely this season by letting the youngsters play. They have not disappointed, and they are leading this team to a potential playoff run.
The offense has also brought in draft picks that are having an impact. The offensive line has been able to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford lately with a rookie center and a second-year tackle.
