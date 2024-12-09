Is the Rams' 2024 Draft Class the Best in Recent Years?
When the Rams went all in for their Super Bowl run in the 2021-2022 season, they got a lot of heat for it.
Why would an organization be reckless with draft picks and money? Well, the Rams proved them wrong by winning Super Bowl LXI. But the critics did not stop there. Now it was how would the Rams rebuild their future after winning the Super Bowl?
The Rams moved off big name players and traded some, but what happened next no one thought could happen. Everyone said the Rams were in rebuild mode, which was the truth. But the Rams mindset was to rebuild through the draft and still complete year after year.
The Rams hit in the late rounds in 2022 with key players Cobie Durant, Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, and Derion Kendrick. All have been key players for the Rams since being drafted.
In 2023 the Rams did not have a first-round pick either but that was not a problem. Some key players in the 2023 NFL Draft were offensive guard Steve Avila, outside linebacker Byron Young, defensive lineman Kobie Turner, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, and the biggest steal of the 2023 draft wide receiver Puka Nacua, just to name a few.
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft it was going to be difficult for the Rams to have the same draft success as 2022 and 2023. But they took on the challenge and the 2024 class is proving they have been the best draft class over the last three seasons.
Finally, with a first-round pick, the Rams went defensive-heavy with their first- and second-round picks. The Rams took defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske out of Florida State. Then National Champion, running back Blake Corum of Michigan.
The Rams continue the defensive picks in the late rounds. Taking cornerback Kamren Kinchens out of Miami, linebacker Brennan Jackson out of Washington State, and defensive lineman Tyler Davis out of Clemson.
The Rams finished their 2024 draft by taking kicker Joshua Karty out of Stanford, wide receiver Jordan Whittington out of Texas, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer out of Arkansas, and offensive lineman KT Leveston out of Kansas State.
The Rams 2024 draft class has stepped in and played well this season. Only time will tell which Rams draft class was the best since winning the Super Bowl in 2022 but the 2024 class has started strong.
