Rams' Sean McVay Praises WR Depth Despite Nacua Injury, 'As Good As We've Ever Had'
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua left Sunday's joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers early with a knee injury, and has since been ruled as week-to-week.
Even with the injury to Nacua, which will sideline him for the time being in training camp, head coach Sean McVay is confident in the Rams' receiving room.
“He’s a stud,” McVay said of Nacua. “He’s all about the right stuff, as is Cooper [Kupp]. Demarcus Robinson, I think you’re seeing Tutu [Atwell]. I really thought as a whole, this is as good of depth as we have at the receiver position. Tyler Johnson’s comfortable in his second year, Xavier Smith’s made some good strides and Jordan Whittington is a really mature young rookie.”
The Rams' primary receiver outside of Nacua is of course Pro Bowler Cooper Kupp. Kupp has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons but is currently healthy heading into the 2024 season.
Outside of Kupp, the Rams have former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson heading into his second year with the team. He caught 26 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns during his first season with the Rams.
The Rams are also hoping to see Tutu Atwell take the next step as a receiver after putting in a career 483 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. Atwell has also shared that he wants to get involved in special teams to help the Rams capitalize on the new kickoff return rules.
Both Tyler Johnson and Xavier Smith are looking to make a bigger impact heading into their second season with the Rams. Johnson signed with the Rams in 2023 after over two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had two receptions for eight receiving yards. Smith, an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M, has yet to earn his first career reception.
The Rams drafted Jordan Whittington with their sixth-round pick this season. Whittington, who went for 505 receiving yards at Texas in 2023, has shown flashes during camp so far.
Even if all these receivers step up the way McVay believes they can, the Rams cannot simply replace the impact Nacua made on the team as a rookie. Nacua put up a record-breaking season in 2023, setting the all-time rookie record for receptions and receiving yards by going for 105 receptions, 1,486 yards, and six touchdowns.
More Rams:
Rams' Puka Nacua Receives Downgraded Injury Status After Joint Practice