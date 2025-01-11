Rams' Second Matchup Against Vikings Could go Very Different
The Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings have had similar results to the second half of their respective seasons after facing each other in Week 8. Both teams have had extended winning streaks since they last met, with both teams entering the postseason playing some of their best football.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted how well the Vikings have played since Week 8.
"You mentioned it. There are so many things that have taken place since then," McVay said. "It was two good football teams going at it. They've certainly been great. They had gone on an incredibly long winning streak, if you will, and then went against the number one seed for the NFC [First Playoff Seed] last week. I think guys were able to make plays, guys were able to play within themselves and that's usually what it comes down to. Every single game is its own separate entity. We have to prepare to the best of our ability and go shoot our shot."
In their last matchup, Stafford threw for nearly 300 yards and the most touchdowns he has thrown in a game this season. The 30 points the Rams scored against the Vikings were the second-most they scored in a game this season.
After losing to the Rams, the Vikings won nine consecutive games. They did not lose again until facing arguably the best team in the National Football League in a critical Week 18 matchup that decided the playoff fates of the Vikings and the Detroit Lions.
Although the Rams beat the Vikings the last time they met, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford knows that this is a much better Vikings team than the one they faced earlier in the season.
“I think they're playing different ball," Stafford said. "We're playing different ball. You kind of evolve as the season goes on. If you look at the tape, certain things look similar, and certain things look different. I think the biggest thing is just personnel watching your guys go up against their guys and how that looks. Scheme-wise, I know there are going to be different wrinkles.
"[Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores] ‘Flo’ has always had a bunch of different coverages, different pressures, and all those kinds of things that you have to get ready for to be able to adjust to on the fly in the game. Just kind of go out there and try to do my best to make sure we're in a good place".
