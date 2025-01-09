REPORT: Are the Rams a Darkhorse Super Bowl Team?
The Los Angeles Rams would be arguably favored against most of the other NFC teams in the playoffs this season. Still, the Minnesota Vikings are 14-3, with two of their three losses coming to arguably the best team in the National Football League.
The Rams played well enough over the season's final six weeks to secure a home playoff game, but if the Vikings had played in any other NFC division, they likely would also have played a home game.
While the Rams undoubtedly have to overcome a formidable Vikings team, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports believes the Rams have a legitimate shot of pulling off the upset against the Vikings and making a run to the Super Bowl.
"The NFC playoffs certainly have a top-heavy field with the [Detroit] Lions, [Philadelphia] Eagles, and [Minnesota] Vikings," Kerr said. "Easy to forget about the team that won the Super Bowl four seasons ago with head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford. This group isn't close to that championship team from four years ago, but the Rams have been one of the hottest teams in football over the past three months.
"The Rams are the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs after being 3+ games below .500 in back-to-back seasons. They are 9-3 in their last 12 games and are 14-6 when the "big four" of Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua all play.
Kerr noted how well Stafford had played over the previous two months. Stafford's experience, in addition to Stafford's recent play, makes the Rams legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
"Stafford has thrown 11 touchdowns to just one interception over his last seven games," Kerr said. "Williams is averaging 91.5 rushing yards per game with six touchdowns over his last six games. Both those players are on a roll going into the playoffs, while Kupp averages 93.1 receiving yards per game in the playoffs (third in NFL history), and Nacua averages 88.4 receiving yards per game in his career (second in NFL history)."
The Rams have heavily depended on one of the league's youngest defenses to help propel them to the playoffs.
They have the potential to do more than that.
"The Rams also have one of the best pass-rushing defensive fronts in football," Kerr said. "Jared Verse (77) and Braden Fiske (51) were first and third among rookies in total pressures, while Kobie Turner has 17.0 sacks over the last two seasons, trailing Aaron Donald for the most sacks by a Rams player over his first two seasons. Byron Young (44 pressures, 7.5 sacks) is also a key contributor on that pass rush.
"Los Angeles has a tough challenge with Minnesota and would have to go to Detroit if Tampa Bay beats Washington and Philadelphia beats Green Bay. If there is a team that can knock off 14+-win teams in consecutive weeks, it is the Rams -- who have the offensive firepower to score with any team. Also helps that McVay is the most experienced head coach in the NFC playoffs (in terms of postseason wins and championships)."
