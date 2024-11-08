Rams' Stafford Sounds Off On All-Pro Ex-Teammate
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) will face one of their former Super Bowl champions in cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they welcome the Miami Dolphins (2-6) on Monday Night Football.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media on Thursday and mentioned battling against his former teammate. Ramsey was apart of the organization across four seasons spanning from 2019-'22. He will return to Sofi Stadium for the first time since being traded in March of last year.
"Yeah I mean, I practiced against him for a while there and I have so much respect for who he is as a player, teammate," Stafford said regarding his former teammate. "He affects the game in so many different ways, like a lot of times guys are staying away from him. It's basically a one for one that he's taken away out there, so he's doing a heck of a job like he always does. He's mixing in there in the run game, finishing plays, blitzing, sacking the quarterback, gets a tipped interception last week."
Ramsey has 29 tackles, one interception, and four pass deflections as he has played in all eight games for the Dolphins this season. His numbers are lower than years past to this point due to the fact that many NFL teams have stayed away from the seven-time Pro Bowler as Stafford mentioned.
"He's doing all the little things you want from Jalen Ramsey and I got a ton of respect for him.," Stafford said. "Had an amazing time playing with him as a teammate and that will be a big challenge for us come Monday night."
Stafford watched Ramsey compete on the same sideline over four seasons and has a good idea of what he will bring to the table when defending the Rams this week. Staying away from him will be a wise choice but do not be surprised if Stafford attacks him due to the previous knowledge he has.
It will be all smiles pre and post-game between the two stars but when the clock is running and the game is on, it will be all business. Stafford has been lights out the past several weeks and it will be a tough task for Ramsey to have an elite performance with the myriad of options in the pass game.
Ramsey will likely guard his other former teammate, veteran wide out Cooper Kupp, and may play a few snaps across from young star Puka Nacua, someone Ramsey has not faced in his career.
