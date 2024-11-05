REPORT: Do the Rams Have a Legitimate Shot at the Playoffs?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off arguably their biggest win of the season. After starting the season 1-4, the Rams desperately needed to beat the Seattle Seahawks on the road if they wanted a legitimate shot at making the playoffs.
Had the Rams lost to the Seahawks, they would have fallen to 3-5 on the season and been near the bottom of the division. It would have been nearly impossible for them to climb out of that hole and make it to the playoffs.
However, their win did the opposite, putting them back in the running for the NFC West title and a playoff berth.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams did what they needed to do and beat the Seahawks on Sunday. The win moved the Rams to second place in the division and just outside of the playoffs if they were to start today.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports recently released his updated weekly playoff picture. After their massive win over the Seahawks, Kerr believes the Rams have reason to be hopeful for a playoff push. While there are only seven teams from each conference that can make the playoffs, the Rams are just a few wins away from that seventh seed.
“The No. 9 seed in the NFC, the Rams lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the [Chicago] Bears but own the same tiebreaker over the [San Francisco] 49ers,” Kerr said. “The Rams are a half-game behind the [Arizona] Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.
The Rams still have a long way to go over the second half of the season. However, outside of being in first place in the division and maybe a little bit healthier, there is not much more the Rams could have asked for halfway through the season. Now that they have fought back to 4-4, anything is possible.
Los Angeles has a favorable schedule over the next few weeks. If they can win most or all of those games, the Rams could make the improbable turnaround from worst in the division to first in the division in just a matter of weeks. Believe it or not, the Rams are making a comeback.
