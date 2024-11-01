Will Rams Superstar Be Traded?
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) were in a dark place three weeks ago and on the doorstep of trading away their top receiver. After the latest developments, the organization has slowly grown away from the idea of trading one of the longest tenured players.
Due to a legitimate chance to win the NFC West, Kupp is more than likely going to stay in Los Angeles. Simply put, winning cures all.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio spoke to 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday, discussing the Kupp situation and if the Rams were still interested in trading the Pro Bowl wide out.
“It's funny how they tried to put the toothpaste back in the tube,” Florio said. “They were shopping him two weeks in a row between a Sunday and a Thursday. They're 3-4, they're right there, the NFC West is there for the taking. They have their best receivers back, they're going to get healthy. I don't know how healthy they can stay, but all of a sudden, ‘oh no, no, no, that's all irresponsible reporting, we were getting phone calls, we weren't trying to shop him’, and they were. If they had lost those two games last week, that's when you fold the tents. That's one of the benefits of having the trade deadline where it is now. The Tuesday after week, nine teams have enough time to come to the conclusion as to whether or not there's a fork stuck in their chances for this year, and then they go forward and explore flipping guys for assets that will help them get better down the road.”
Kupp is in his eighth NFL season, all with the Rams. He suffered a high ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and missed considerable time, making his return in Week 8. Kupp caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in his return against the Minnesota Vikings.
Along with Kupp returning, the second-year stud Puka Nacua was also lights out in his comeback to competition. Having that type of one-two punch is invaluable and trading away one of those pieces at this stage in the season would be foolish.
Just as Florio had referenced, the decision to trade away one of your top talents hangs in the balance of your record and playoff chances through the first seven to eight weeks of the season.
Back-to-back wins, coupled with the fact that the Rams’ division is not the strongest, are reasons to keep Kupp in a Rams uniform.
The fact that the Arizona Cardinals are leading the NFC West at 4-4 shows that the Rams have a great chance to take this division and make the playoffs. Trading away Kupp would make those chances a lot smaller.
