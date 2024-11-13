Rams Superstar Sounds Off On MNF Loss
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) never found their stride offensively in a 23-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Sofi Stadium. Young star receiver Puka Nacua was the team's leading receiver but was unable to find the end zone along with every other players on the team.
Nacua finished the contest with nine catches for 98 yards. It marks the second time in four games played this season that he has totaled over 90 receiving yards. The one missing stat from Nacua's night was a touchdown score, something that was missing from the Rams offense all night.
The Rams finished 0-3 in the red zone, settling for five field goals that totaled all 15 of their points. Each time they were on the doorstep of a score, there were blown up plays, penalties, or sacks that killed the chance at scoring six.
"I think not maximizing our opportunities," Nacua said. "The opportunities get in the red zone, I think that I had a come back on our sideline after I believe we got that interception. The opportunity to come first and 10 at the 20-yard line changes the game, changes the opportunity to make play calls where we're going to take advantage of the defense. So, just a lack of execution on our side of when the moment was ours, we didn't make the play."
Nacua did give credit to the defense for keeping them in the ballgame. For as bad as the offense played all game, the defense kept it a close ballgame for the entire game. It was not until the Dolphins took an 11-point lead with minutes to play did the game look out of reach.
"We didn't play our best version of football but we still had the opportunity to be in the game," Nacua said. "A chance at the end to still be fine and we got to be better at playing complimentary football for our defense out there. I'm sure I can't think of our defense playing any better, we're going into the fourth quarter, feel like they're playing 75 snaps so it's not easy when you're out there the whole game. Then you got to come up and make crucial stops, but we can help them out in that part."
The Dolphins defense did play extremely well which was a major reason why they won. Four sacks along with six quarterback hits while forcing 14 incompletions from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford were the keys to their success.
Nacua was more so focused on the offensive execution rather than the fits that the Dolphins gave them for all four quarters.
"I think it's more on our execution than anything than the defense that they weren't presenting us with too many problems," Nacua said. "We just got to feel like we're we're better connected in all phases, in the pass game and than in the run game. Being able to take hits off Kyren [RB Kyren Williams], take hits off Matthew [QB Matthew Stafford], and whether it's us blocking after we make the catch or us blocking before Kyren gets the ball, we gotta be able to do a better job of staying connected through the whole down."
The Rams will seek to climb back to .500 once again as they travel in Week 11 to battle the New England Patriots (3-7), another struggling AFC East team. Nacua will continue to be a star in the passing game but the entire group must come together for a better performance.
