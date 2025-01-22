REPORT: Critical Rams' OL Ranked Among Top Free Agents
The Los Angeles Rams just finished a successful season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the playoffs. Even making it to the Divisional round was a win for a Rams team that started the season 1-4 amid injuries to many of their best players.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has been one of the best and most well-respected coaches in the National Football League since taking over the Rams and leading them to success. Numerous coaches who have coached under McVay have moved on to elevated roles elsewhere in the NFL.
While McVay has enjoyed tremendous success since arriving in Los Angeles, so has Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. He has been protected relatively well by his offensive line. This is especially true compared to his time with the Detroit Lions, where Stafford routinely took big hits, and unecessary ones.
Pro Football Focus recently listed the top 75 free agents across the National Football League this offseason. They named Rams' offensive lineman Alaric Jackson as one of those players after having the best season of his career in 2024, a contract season for the veteran offensive lineman.
According to Pro Football Focus, "the former undrafted free agent out of Iowa has settled in quite nicely over the past few years protecting the blindside of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, with a career year across the board in 2024 coming at just the right time."
The Rams have two offensive linemen set to hit free agency this season. While Stafford's future with the team is reportedly up in the air as the veteran quarterback contemplates retirement and the Rams contemplate their options, the Rams need to add to their offensive line regardless of who the quarterback is next season.
However, there should be more urgency to add to the offensive line if Stafford returns, as the quarterback has been in the league over 15 years and could use all the protection he can get. His rib injury against the Eagles showed just how critical it is that the Rams protect Stafford as much as possible as he continues to push toward his 20th year in the NFL.
