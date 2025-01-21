REPORT: Rams to Address Significant Need in Upcoming Draft
The Los Angeles Rams will have more than a few critical decisions to make this offseason after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the playoffs. Although the Rams have made it to the playoffs each of the last two seasons, they undoubtedly need help at multiple positions on their roster.
Los Angeles has proven they have a core foundation to compete with nearly any team in the league, especially with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Assuming Stafford returns to the Rams next season, they must find a way to protect Stafford, or whoever their next quarterback is, better.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News released his latest mock draft, following the Divisional round of the playoffs. He believes the Rams' offensive line was already an area of need for the team, but with two veteran tackles entering free agency this offseason.
Iyer believes the Rams will use the 26th pick in the upcoming draft to address the position. Iyer projects the Rams will select offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota.
"The Rams need to get a little younger to upgrade their pass protection, and left tackle will become a priority with Alaric Jackson and swing backup Joe Noteboom as pending free agents,” Iyer said. “Ersery has enough upside to be a long-term option with an awesome foundation of power and athleticism in his massive frame.”
There is a chance the Rams could look like a completely different team next season, with many notable players set to enter free agency. The Rams also have multiple lesser-known players who are still critical to the team's success who are set to become free agents this offseason that they must consider bringing back.
The Rams have been one of the most consistent franchises of any franchise in the National Football League over the past decade or so. However, this offseason will arguably one of the most critical offseasons in franchise history towards maintaining that consistency.
In order to continue being consistent, the Rams must not only retain as many of their talented players as possible, at an affordable rate, but they must also put together another successful draft this offseason.
