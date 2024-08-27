Rams News: Cooper Kupp Given Middle of the Pack Ranking in Fresh Top-100 List
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp ranked at No. 61 on ESPN's Top 100 Players in the NFL this season.
ESPN projects that Kupp will post 78 receptions, 996 yards, and six scores this season. The record-setting receiver is already looking back into full form. He's made several splash plays throughout camp, which is only a preview of what Kupp can do on the field.
Kupp has spent the majority of the last two seasons sidelined by injuries. In 2023, he was hampered by a hamstring injury so he was unable to put up anywhere close to his usual numbers. His most notable season was in 2021 when he won the Triple Crown. Kupp led the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
Kupp's production helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2021 and the receiver earned MVP honors.
Rams sophomore receiver Puka Nacua is a high-volume yards-after-catch receiver, which could potentially affect Kupp's production this season.
Rams fans haven't gotten a chance to see the two receivers compete together for a complete season. Nacua emerged from the shadows and became one of the league's top receivers while Kupp was hurt last season.
It'll certainly be interesting to watch both Kupp and Nacua on the field together. If Kupp can stay healthy, the Rams' offense will have two record-setting receivers in their arsenal.
“I feel good. We got a lot of good work in this offseason,” Kupp said.“The best thing about this last year was just being able to feel healthy and have a full offseason of work, not just for myself in terms of working out and building my body back up but also having that time with Matthew, being able to get on the field and work through things together. Obviously, getting out here has been great. First few days of camp have been awesome, things have been clicking and looking forward to continue to build on that this year.”
Kupp wasn't the only Rams player to make the Top 100 list. Kupp's fellow receiver Nacua ranked at No.29. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed surprisingly low on the list at No. 92.
In other news, the Rams have already begun to trim their rosters. A total of ten players were waived from the team including, J.J. Laap, Blake Larson, Alec Lindstrom, Cameron McCutcheon, SaRodorick Thompson, Dresser Winn, Matt Kaskey, Ochaun Mathis, Grant Miller, and Olakunle Fatukasi. Boston Scott and Carlos Watkins were also released by the club.
The Rams have until 1 pm on Tuesday afternoon to finalize their 53-man roster.