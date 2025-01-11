REPORT: Is Rams QB Matthew Stafford Still Elite?
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has spent the last 16 seasons proving he is one of the most dependable quarterbacks in the National Football League. After spending much of his career with the Detroit Lions, Stafford has removed any doubt on his place in NFL history since arriving in Los Angeles.
Since relocating, Stafford has continued to play solid football, winning a Super Bowl and playing well overall.
Still, Stafford is getting older, and the NFL stops for no one. It is undeniable that Stafford is at the back end of his career, but this season was one of his best seasons in many other ways than statistically.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network recently released his rankings of every quarterback in the NFL, ranking Stafford as the 22nd-best quarterback this season.
"Matthew Stafford didn’t play in Week 18, meaning he finished with his second-worst full-season QB+ since 2019," Rolfe said. "Both of those bottom two have come in the last three years, raising question marks about whether his career is now trailing off to a point where he might be done. However, before that, the Los Angeles Rams have at least one more playoff game to play.
"Stafford’s numbers have been a mix across the board. He finished with a 0.07 EPA/DB but excelled from a clean pocket (0.31 EPA/DB; seventh) and struggled when pressured (-0.46 EPA/DB; 30th). He was also excellent in the fourth quarter when there was just one score separating teams (0.29 EPA/DB; sixth), but struggled on third downs (30.8% conversion rate (35th).
Rolfe notes that Stafford is still one of the more experienced quarterbacks in the league. After years of proving what he is capable of and with Rams head coach Sean McVay running the show, Stafford and the Rams can never be counted out.
"Stafford’s experience will be key if the Rams are to advance through the playoffs," Rolfe said. "But, can he continue to elevate this team to playoff or Super Bowl level in 2025 and beyond? He appears to be declining but has probably earned the right to go out on his own terms with two years remaining on his deal."
