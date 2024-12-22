Rams vs. Jets Live Game Thread
New York -- The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) are looking to stay in first place in the NFC West with another crucial win in Week 16 as they travel to the East Coast to take on the AFC East, New York Jets (4-10). The Rams seek to make it four in a row. Rams come into the contest as one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
Los Angeles is coming off three huge wins over the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers. The Rams won all three games in different ways and at this point of the season, all that matters is getting the job done.
On the other side of the ball is a Jets team that is playing their best football of the season. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off a strong performance and a win. Wide receiver Davante Adams is also coming off his best game as a Jet.
The matchup features great matchups across the board. Rodgers against Matthew Stafford. Receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua against Garrett Wilson and Adams.
Both defenses have been playing well over the last few weeks. It is going to be interesting to see what Rams receiver, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner follows throughout the game.
"There are some critical factors that I think embody that toughness and how you want to be able to play the football game," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Complimentary on all these phases or being able to pick each other up when the other side needs that boost. I think that has been a huge factor in why we have been able to you know, have a three-game winning streak right now."
