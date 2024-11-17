Rams vs. Patriots Live Game Thread
FOXBOROUGH -- The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) travel cross-country to face the New England Patriots (3-7) at Gillette Stadium. The Rams are searching for a bounce back performance after a disappointing loss to the Dolphins last week.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Rams must have a better offensive performance on Sunday afternoon after failing to score a touchdown in a 23-15 home loss to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked four times and needs more protection against this Patriots defense.
Both teams have been trending in the right direction recently as the Rams have won three of their last four and the Patriots are winners of two of their last three. The Patriots are coming off a 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears, earning nine sacks in the game. The Rams must limit their pass rush on Sunday.
The Patriots lost six-straight games after a win in Week 1 over the Bengals. They possess the worst overall offense with 271.1 yards per game and the second-lowest scoring offense at just 16 points per game.
Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has shown flashes of success but has struggled for a majority of the six games he has played in. He has thrown for 954 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. Maye is also the team's third-leading rusher with 233 yards on the ground.
Despite a poor offensive performance last week, the Rams had solid days from their top-two receivers. Veteran Cooper Kupp recorded 80 yards on seven catches while second-year stud Puka Nacua had nine catches for 98 yards. These will be important in creating an offensive spark.
Rams second-year running back Kyren Williams is coming off one of his quietest games of the season, totaling just 62 yards on 15 carries. After scoring a touchdown in each of the first six games, Williams has gone dry and has not scored in three weeks. That will change this weekend.
Defensively, the Rams have one of the most talented groups for their age. One of the youngest defensive units in the league should cause issues for a rookie quarterback and a Patriots offensive line that has allowed 32 sacks this season.
