How the Rams Will Prepare for East Coast Trip on Short Rest
The Los Angeles Rams played their Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
Most things are great about playing on Monday Night Football. Your team is on primetime and the whole NFL audience is tuned in to your game because it is the only game on. The downside is having a short week to prepare for your next game. Especially coming off of a loss.
Unfortunately for the Rams, that is exactly what happened. They came out on the losing end and now they have a short week.
What makes it more difficult for the Rams is having to travel across the country in Week 11 to face the New England Patriots on East Coast time.
It is a quick turnaround for the Rams, but they have a veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford who will have his offense ready. The Rams also have head coach Sean McVay, who will make sure his team is ready in Week 11. McVay is one of the best coaches in the league and we can assume he will have his team prepped adequately.
We saw that earlier in the season when the Rams were dealing with all their injuries.
The Week 11 matchup against the Patriots will be a good chance to get the Rams back on track.
The Rams will return to the practice field today as preparation begins for Week 11.
"It comes in the practice reps," said Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. "I mean every opportunity, you never know. Especially coming back from an injury and that we are getting new guys coming back from injury the opportunity to be out there. And man when a Wednesday rep, where you might feel like man I am going through it mentally and maybe physically because we are just in practice but those reps matter, and the opportunity for us to be connected and know how somebody is going to respond on Sunday. We got to do a better job of feeling the awareness of the rest of our teammates as well."
The Rams need a win in Week 11 to keep pace with the rest of the NFC West.
