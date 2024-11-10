Rams Superstar On Facing Former Teammate
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) have a date with the Miami Dolphins (2-6) in Week 10 on Monday Night Football at Sofi Stadium. They will be facing one of their former players that helped them win a recent Super Bowl in cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey will most likely be guarding someone he used to go up against in practice in veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Kupp gave his thoughts on what to expect from the seven-time Pro Bowler and fellow Super Bowl champion in 2022.
"Man, it was always challenging. I mean the competitiveness… I don’t know what you tag as a unicorn of a football player and what he’s able to do," Kupp said. "It was just so much fun competing against him. My first memory of him was when he came in, we were playing against Atlanta and he had just come into the building basically on like Wednesday or Thursday. It might’ve even been later than, but they basically were like ‘hey look, you’re just guarding {Former Falcons WR} Julio {Jones} the whole game. He came in not knowing any of his stuff, and just locked down Julio man, to man. It was unbelievable to watch someone like that be able to play that against one of the best receivers of all time. It speaks to just the kind of player that he is. He’s special."
It will be a very interesting battle on the outside as Ramsey has not been targeted towards for most of the season. He has just one interception and four pass deflections this season and is still regarded as one of the most lockdown corners in the National Football League.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be very wise on when and where to attack Ramsey and Kupp should find success with the knowledge of his tendencies. All being former teammates, both sides will have an equal competitive edge to try and take advantage of eachother.
The Rams are searching for their fourth-straight victory and to possess a winning record for the first time this season. There will be several plays for Kupp to shine and it will be up to him to take advantage of Ramsey and break out for some big plays to help win the game.
