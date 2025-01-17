Rams' WR Puka Nacua on How the Young Defense Brings the Energy Everyday
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Philadelphia to face off against the Eagle in the city of brotherly love. The Rams are familiar with the Eagles, having played them earlier this season.
The Eagles dominated the Rams in their earlier meeting. The Rams were no match for them but injuries and being in the playoffs now make this matchup a whole new one.
It will be a new battle for both teams as the offenses come into with different performances in the Wildcard round.
The Rams had their best performance of the season last week. The offense was in sync and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford played like the best quarterback in the National Football League. He got everyone involved and a big credit to the Rams defense getting the offense plenty of opportunities to go down the field and score points.
For the Eagles it was a struggle last week in their playoff game. The offense looked out of rhythm the whole game. It was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts first game back in three weeks and the rust was there.
If the Eagles offense does not get it going, the Rams will take advantage and will have a great chance to come out of the matchup with the win.
Rams wider receiver Puka Nacua will be a key factor for the Rams on offense and in the outcome of the game. He has been Stafford's number one target for most of the season and head coach Sean McVay does everything he can to get Nacua the ball in the open field.
"I think health 100 percent, you see all our young bulls going crazy on the defensive line, recking havoc," said Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua on The Pat McAfee Show. "I think we got guys like Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and you just walk into the facility and I feel like you just walk in and they start barking. They come in here and they got so much energy and juice and now they are trying to run through everybody."
The Rams will be up against on Sunday in Philadelphia but the Rams have handled every challenge this season greatly. The coaches and players keep believing and proving they belong here.
