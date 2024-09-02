Rams' Young LB Earns Spot on Team of the Preseason After Strong Performance
The Los Angeles Rams had a decent showing in the preseason, defeating the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers while suffering a close loss to the Houston Texans.
During this time, multiple players earned their spots on the roster, including backup quarterback Easton Stick, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, and the entire offensive line.
The Rams' defense also performed better than expected. One of the most integral parts of the scheme was linebacker Jake Hummel, who Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus named to his "Team of the Preseason."
This preseason, Hummel recorded six solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and one pass deflection. He was named alongside Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren, who recorded 11 solo tackles, four assisted tackles, and one sack.
Because of this performance, Hummel has been named to the Rams' 53-man roster, working alongside Christian Rozeboom and Tory Reeder. Their backups will be Elias Neal and Omar Speights, who also impressed this preseason.
Hummel joined Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He immediately stood out when he broke the Rams' franchise record for most tackles in a preseason, making 22 total tackles. Unfortunately, his regular season came to an early end when he moved to the injured reserve. He only played seven games.
He returned in 2023 and played in 17 games, but never started. In his time with the Rams, Hummel has recorded 14 total tackles.
Now, Hummel is going to have to step up, especially since legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald retired early and the Rams traded veteran linebacker Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans.
What Los Angeles is going to need is the version of Hummel who played at Iowa State. He spent five years with the Hawkeyes, proving to be an integral part of their defensive scheme.
In five seasons at Iowa State, Hummel recorded 232 combined tackles (17 for a loss), nine pass deflections, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
At the moment, defense is the biggest question mark for the Rams, but with players like Hummel, they have a chance to prove the doubters wrong,
In college and in the preseason, Hummel has proven that he has the ability to perform at an elite level. Now, he has the opportunity to prove that he deserves to start in the NFL.
